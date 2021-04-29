Gas prices keep rising in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 15th time in 17 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.051, its highest amount since Nov. 7, 2019.

The average price increased 13 times in 14 days, was unchanged Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday. It has risen 7.3 cents over the past 17 days, including a half-cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.8 cents higher than one week ago, 10.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.259 greater than one year ago. It has risen 73 of the past 80 days, increasing 57.2 cents, and 82.4 cents since the start of the year.

Production of California gasoline is down by about 1% from the previous week and inventory is down by nearly 4%, according to the weekly report issued Wednesday by the California Energy Commission.

The PBF Energy refinery in Torrance and Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in Carson “are planning maintenance-related outages in the next few days, which could add more upward pressure to gas prices,” said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

The average price is 3.4 cents less than it was on April 28, 2019.

