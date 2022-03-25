SAN DIEGO – Sun, sand, and surf always make San Diego a top vacation destination, especially spring breakers. But current gas prices – right around $6 a gallon – aren’t going unnoticed by visitors.

The Leisure family flew in from Colorado Springs and put a game plan together to avoid using too much gas.

“We’ve been super fortunate. We are staying kind of right around where our hotel is and we’ve been able to get to a lot of beaches. We’ve been able to see quite a few things without going very far – so it’s not gonna be that bad when we fill it up,” said Stephanie Leisure, a spring breaker in the area.

During a streak of 31 straight increases for San Diego County, gas has gone up $1.25.

The Everett family from Phoenix drove in for the weekend on a tank of cheaper Arizona gas.

But they won’t be so lucky on the way out of town.

“Next will be liquid gold we’re putting in – California fuel,” said Dawn Everett.

Five young Oregon State University students said they made a 14-hour drive from Corvallis, Oregon to San Diego. The group said it was not a cheap trip – but worth it to enjoy the Southern California weather.

“We just wanted some sun because Oregon is sad and rainy,” said one student.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, San Diego-area drivers are now paying nearly 68 cents more per gallon than the most expensive area in Hawaii.