SAN DIEGO — A pipeline resumed delivering fuel to San Diego early Thursday after it had been shutdown for several weeks.

Kinder Morgan, the company that operates the pipeline, told FOX 5 in an email that “the line was restarted.” Crews repaired the pipeline following a leak at the Ironwood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, south of Los Angeles.

A fuel shortage impacted travel this week, delaying some flights at San Diego International Airport as well as a few gas stations in the area.

Last week, an assistant manager with Shell on Mira Mesa Boulevard suggested the pipeline leak was related to the closure of their gas station.

On Dec. 26, Kinder Morgan Senior Communications Specialist Katherine Hill said in a statement that the company was monitoring the air quality and continued “to work with the appropriate regulatory agencies to expedite the construction process wherever possible.”