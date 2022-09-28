SAN DIEGO — Two dozen homes in Tierrasanta were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas line break, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire officials announced the gas line break shortly after 9 a.m.

Tierrasanta Boulevard is closed in both directions between Esplendente Boulevard to La Cuenta Drive.

San Diego Gas & Electric is working to repair the break.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire officials are urging residents to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.