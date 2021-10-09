Gas leak that forced residents in Fallbrook neighborhood to evacuate contained

FALLBROOK (CNS) – Evacuated residents were being informed about possibly returning to their homes Saturday after a broken and leaking gas line was contained after more than four hours, fire officials said.

The gas leak, caused by a contractor hitting the line, was contained at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Evacuated residents were being talked to about returning to their homes, Choi said at 1:16 p.m.

The leak occurred at 8:39 a.m. at 918 Buena Suerte, the captain said.

A San Diego Gas & Electric crew eventually shut off the broken and leaking gas line.

“Huge thank you to SDG&E for their assistance on this call,” the NCFPD tweeted.

