Gas leak that forced residents in Fallbrook neighborhood to evacuate contained

FALLBROOK (CNS) – Evacuated residents were being informed about possibly returning to their homes Saturday after a broken and leaking gas line was contained after more than four hours, fire officials said.
The gas leak, caused by a contractor hitting the line, was contained at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.
Evacuated residents were being talked to about returning to their homes, Choi said at 1:16 p.m.
The leak occurred at 8:39 a.m. at 918 Buena Suerte, the captain said.
A San Diego Gas & Electric crew eventually shut off the broken and leaking gas line.
“Huge thank you to SDG&E for their assistance on this call,” the NCFPD tweeted.
