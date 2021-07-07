Businesses evacuated, lanes closed for gas leak on busy Oceanside street

File – A San Diego Gas & Electric vehicle. The utility covers a roughly 4,100 square-mile area throughout San Diego County and north to San Clemente.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A gas leak forced several businesses to evacuate and shut down a stretch of a busy street in Oceanside late Wednesday morning.

Oceanside Boulevard was closed between Avenida Del Oro and College Boulevard around 11 a.m. due to the natural gas leak, according to police.

Oceanside Boulevard has several lanes in each direction through that area, with strip malls on either side. Officials said about eight of the businesses had to close and remove employees from the building as a precaution.

Utility crews were working to stop the leak and expected to be able to do so by about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Information on what caused the leak was not immediately made available.

