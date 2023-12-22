CARLSBAD, Calif. — A gas leak on Friday prompted evacuations and road closures near a major intersection in Carlsbad, authorities said.

Around 3:23 p.m., authorities shut down the intersection of Carlsbad Village Dr. and Carlsbad Blvd., the Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As of 5:15 p.m., police reopened all roads except eastbound Carlsbad Village Dr.

Evacuations were issued to those in the area, but it is unknown if that is still in place at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.