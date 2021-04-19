Gas leak forces evacuations in Mission Beach area

A gas line rupture forced the evacuation of several households and businesses Monday morning in the Mission Beach area, but crews were able to stop the leak within an hour.

A third-party contractor ruptured the one-inch gas line shortly before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Toulon Court, just west of Mission Boulevard, San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman Denise Menard said.

Homes and businesses west of the 3800 block of Mission Boulevard were evacuated while SDG&E crews responded to stop the leak, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Crews capped the leak by 9:55 a.m., Menard said.

No ill effects from the gas were immediately reported, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Mission Boulevard was shut down from San Rafael Place to Tangiers Court, but was reopened by 10 a.m., Lockwood said.

