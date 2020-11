OCEAN BEACH (CNS) – A gas leak forced an evacuation Sunday of an Ocean Beach neighborhood, police said.

The leak was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at 4700 Cape May Avenue and the north side of the street was evacuated, according to the San Diego Police Department. Residents on the south side of the street were asked to shelter in place.

Police said just before 6 p.m. that SDG&E had stopped the leak. Residents can return home but the road will be closed for up to an hour, police said.

Update: Residents may return home but the road will continue to be closed for 30 to 60 minutes. https://t.co/FMmmm5rUbr pic.twitter.com/BsU3vsAcFe — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 30, 2020