SAN DIEGO — Homes in Fallbrook have been evacuated as firefighters respond to a gas leak.

The North County Fire Protection District says a gas line broke near 1332 Fallbrook Street. FOX 5 is working to learn how many homes have been evacuated, and firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

.@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a broken and blowing gas line at 1332 Fallbrook Street in Fallbrook. Houses in the immediate area of the gas leak have been evacuated. Please avoid this area. #FallbrookIC pic.twitter.com/8iFKXYfJYS — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) September 9, 2021

