A parking garage fire broke out Friday, July 14, 2023 under the Wells Fargo building in downtown Sn Diego. KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A car fire erupted in the parking garage located under the 24-story Wells Fargo building in downtown San Diego Friday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department announced on Twitter that crews were headed to a a “Structure High-rise” fire at 401 B St.

SDFD told FOX 5 when firefighters arrived to the scene they saw smoke coming from the garage area of the building. Officials say a car was found on fire on the second level of the parking structure.

This prompted an evacuation of the building.

People are seen outside the Wells Fargo building in downtown San Diego on Friday, July 14, 2023. (KSWB)

SDFD says fire crews were able to knock down the blaze quickly. However, a lot of smoke continued to billow out from the garage area.

Another nearby car was also reported to have been damaged during this incident.

SDFD told FOX 5 shortly before 8 a.m. that they were going to start letting people back into the building.

Access to the parking garage will remain closed for an extended period of time Friday due to high levels of carbon monoxide produced from the smoke, according to fire officials.