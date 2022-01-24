San Carlos garage fire spreads to home

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (CNS) – Two adults were displaced Monday after a garage fire quickly spread across their two-story home in San Carlos.

San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a two-car garage at a house on Bedlow Court at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire spread through the walls up to the second-story bedroom, which forced crews to pull the ceilings, the fire department reported. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

Two adult were displaced, but did not require housing assistance. The estimated damage caused by the fire is $850,000.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.