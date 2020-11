CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fire spread from a garage to a home Friday morning in Chula Vista.

The blaze broke out just before 4:45 a.m. in the garage of a residence in the 2800 block of Rambling Vista Road, according to Chula Vista Fire Department. Flames spread to the second level of the home and surrounding trees.

The fire destroyed the garage and two electric vehicles inside.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.