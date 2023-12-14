SAN DIEGO — Gang detectives with the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Golden Hill Park after dark Wednesday.

Police officers first arrived on scene at 2600 Russ Blvd. around 8:33 p.m. after multiple parties called in about shots fired. SDPD said shell casings were located in the parking lot of the park near a picnic table.

A white sedan, similar to a Nissan Altima, reportedly pulled up near the north curb line of 2600 Russ Blvd. and fired multiple rounds at a group of men sitting at the bench, SDPD explained. Two or three of the men in the park returned fire, according to witness accounts.

Police confirmed 20 shell casings of three different calibers were located in the area.

Two of the men in the park were shot in the leg and were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries in unknown at this time.

SDPD gangs detectives will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.