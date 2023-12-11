SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — It was the first of several meetings planned to discuss the future of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN) railway corridor. The train runs from Los Angeles to San Diego, moving commuters along with major freight cargo.

“This costal corridor is doomed, we have waves hitting trains on one side and bluffs sliding on the other,” said one woman during public comment.

“We need a single organization, not to do more studies, but to implement studies,” said another man during public comment.

There have been several track closures in Del Mar and San Clemente after bluff failures have plagued the reliability of the train system.

“We are not seriously talking about closing the corridor. So what is on the table is how do we make the corridor function better. How do we carry more people, more reliably, with more frequent trains,” said California State Senator Katherine Blakespear.

Billions of dollars are expected to flow into the LOSSAN train system, with questions remaining on how the tracks will get off the beach and what inland route will be chosen.

The first of several meetings planned to discuss the future of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN) railway corridor. (KSWB)

Current critics of the train say ridership has plummeted and that the state should invest the money elsewhere.

“It’s the chicken and the egg where the corridor has to be reliable, the railroad tracks have to work. You can’t have debris on the railroad tracks or to have people sitting in the train for an hour and a half as there is some technical problem happening. People have to know they’re going to get to where they need to go on time,” said Senator Blakespear.