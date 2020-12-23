Furnace sparks house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two residents and three pets were displaced when a furnace caught fire Wednesday morning and damaged their Clairemont home, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before 7:40 a.m. at the single-story house on Atlas Street between Baltic and Cullen streets, just west of state Route 163, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters arrived to find that a furnace had caught fire and the flames had spread to a nearby portion of the home, Munoz said. Crews knocked down the flames and cleared the scene by 9:15 a.m.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — two adults and their three pets — arrange for temporary lodging, Munoz said.