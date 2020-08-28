Funeral procession honors Marine killed in training accident

SAN DIEGO — The Patriot Guard Riders — a group of bikers that helps honor fallen military members and first responders — took part in a procession to Miramar National Cemetery Friday, where one of the Marines killed in last month’s training accident will be laid to rest.

The service was for Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, of Portland, Oregon, who was among the nine service members killed when an amphibious assault vehicle — a tank that operates on both land and sea — started taking on water during a training exercise near San Clemente Island on July 30.

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 18, of Portland, Oregon, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

According to the Patriot Guard Riders, Sweetwood’s 19th birthday came one day after the accident, as rescuers were still searching for any possible survivors. “Chase was one of the good ones in this life, and he was taken far too soon,” his aunt wrote.

The Riders formed a flag line as the young man’s urn was transferred to a family car at a hotel near Torrey Pines State Beach, then helped lead the procession to Miramar Cemetery, where a funeral service was planned.

