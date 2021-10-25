Fundraiser will benefit families who lost homes in Santee plane crash

A fundraiser planned Tuesday will benefit two families whose homes were destroyed and lives were upended when a small plane crashed into their neighborhood earlier this month.

SANTEE, Calif. – A fundraiser planned Tuesday will benefit two families whose homes were destroyed and lives were upended when a small plane crashed into their neighborhood earlier this month.

All the proceeds from sales made from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wendy’s in Santee will benefit residents Maria and Phil Morris and Cody and Courtney Campbell, according to a statement by Brian Spongberg, marketing manager of WKS Restaurant Group, which owns the restaurant.

Both families lost their homes — and the Morris family remains hospitalized — stemming from the Oct. 11 crash that killed pilot Dr. Sugata Das and Steve Krueger, a more than 30-year employee at UPS.

“We are working directly with both families,” Spongberg said in an emailed statement. “We couldn’t believe something like this happened so close to our restaurant and we feel that this is the right thing to do to support our neighbors and community members.”

The Campbells are expected to be in attendance for Tuesday’s fundraiser. A newlywed couple, their single-family home was ravaged in the crash mere months after they’d moved into it back in May. They were both working at the time of the crash and were not injured as a result.

Also planned to be in attendance is the Morris’ son, Jim Slaff. Maria and Phil Morris suffered significant burns in the fire with video of the day showing how they were helped to safety from their burning home by neighbors.

Fundraiser benefiting Santee crash victims

When: Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

Where: Santee Wendy’s restaurant, 9655 Mission Gorge Road in Santee; and

What: All proceeds of sales made during the event will be split between the families of Maria and Phil Morris and Cody and Courtney Campbell.