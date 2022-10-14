SAN DIEGO — Friends, co-workers and loved ones held a fundraiser Friday for the family of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa.

Co-workers of Brian Mendoza-Camacho raised funds through tickets sales and donations at Rockin’ Jump gym. They say Mendoza-Camacho always had their back and that this was their way to have his.

A place of fun and acrobatics is where co-workers say Mendoza-Camacho helped build a community.

“Brian was one of those guys who managed to create connection with everyone, no matter how big or small it was,” said Connie Beck of Rockin’ Jump.

Co-workers say he would always lend a helping hand and also had his own barber business on the side.

“He was always one of those employees who always had your back so he was always asking the managers how he could help out whenever he could,” Beck said.

Rockin’ Jump is now showing his family they have their backs by holding a fundraiser in Mendoza-Camacho’s honor.

“We donating the funds to his family. Supposed to be just a fun event for everyone who knew him. Any family and friends who want to join us, we appreciate all the support,” Beck said.

Friend Ryan Cuevas says he played football with Mendoza-Camacho.

“He was a really good person. He always had everybody’s backs. He really cared about everyone who knew him. It’s pretty sad that he’s gone though now,” Cuevas said.

Police say someone shot and killed Brian outside of a home on Deering Street last week. The shooter is still on the loose.

“He was like a brother to many of us. His death really affected many of us. Impacted us and we’re living for better days for him,” Cuevas said.

Police have not yet identified the shooter.

Rockin’ Jump says all proceeds raised will go to the family.