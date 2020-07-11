Fund launched to support San Diego-area breweries hit hard by pandemic

SAN DIEGO – An industry hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions is getting a local boost from a new fund.

Local leaders announced Friday the creation of the Breweries Experiencing Economic Roadblocks, or the BEER Fund. It’s aimed at supporting local breweries and their employees through the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People all over the world know us for our craft beer and we need to do everything we can to keep this going,” said Douglas Constantiner, founder and CEO of Societe Brewing Co.

For years, craft beer has been a booming industry in San Diego with more than 150 independent craft breweries bringing in more than $1 billion in 2018 alone. But new state restrictions due to the pandemic have forced closures for a second time.

“There are over 6,300 jobs involving breweries,” County Supervisor Jim Desmond said, “and many of those people are hurting, are frustrated, are bewildered right now not knowing if there gonna get another paycheck and what they’re gonna do as far as employment and paying their bills.”

That’s why the BEER Fund was created. It will be fueled by donations to the San Diego Brewers Guild, which then will dole out the grants to local breweries.

“We know you love your local brewery; we know you love the beer they serve,” San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate said. “Now’s the time to show them your support and your love to make sure that they can make it through these challenging times.”

Those interested in donating to the BEER Fund can find more information at SDbeer.com.