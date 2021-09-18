Fun October events, deals for kids in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Looking to create unforgettable family memories in San Diego? Kids Free San Diego is offering deals this October, where kids eat, stay and play for free.

Here are some events that are happening:

Sea World

Kids FREE single-day ticket with a full paid adult admission

– One visit to SeaWorld San Diego through October 31, 2021.

– Each kids FREE ticket must be added to your cart with a full paid adult ticket.

Oceanside Adventures Luxury Cruises

Kids ride FREE in October

– With each purchase of two full fare adult tickets, 1 child (up to age 12) is free.

– Valid only in the month of Oct. 2021.

JA Cooley Museum

JA Cooley Kids FREE October

– Up to two children 16 & under to get in FREE with one full-price paid adult.

– Children must be accompanied by an adult during the visit.

– Experience music on the Band Organ, rare car collections, large extensive camera collection and interactive experiences.

– Large groups over 10 by appointment only.



Casa Guadalajara

Kids eat FREE at Casa Guadalajara in October

– For the month of October, kids eat free from the Kid’s Menu at the landmark Old Town restaurant.

– Each free kid’s meals requires the purchase of an adult entrée.

– Limit of three free kids meals per coupon.

San Diego Automotive Museum

Kids go FREE to the San Diego Automotive Museum

– Up to two children 12 & under to get in FREE with one full-price paid adult.

– Children must be accompanied by an adult during the visit.

– See Louie Mattar’s fabulous $75,000 car and one of the finest Indian Motorcycle displays on the West Coast.

San Diego Zoo

Kids go FREE at San Diego Zoo

– From Oct. 1 – Oct. 31, every child age 3 to 11 gets free admission when accompanied by a paying adult.

– Visit amazing habitats for animals such as gorillas, Komodo dragons, tigers, flamingos, mandrills, polar bears, birds of paradise, giant tortoises, elephants and more.

Mission San Luis Rey

Kids go FREE to Mission San Luis Rey

– Up to two children 12 & under to get in free with one full-price paid adult.

– Children must be accompanied by an adult during the visit.



To check out more deals for kids in the San Diego area, click here.