SAN DIEGO — Don’t miss the opportunity to see November’s full moon as it shines across the sky Monday night.

When you look up into the sky on Sunday you’ll see an illuminated, nearly full moon, as long as the clouds stay away.

But the last full moon of the fall season, called the “Beaver Moon,” will peak Monday at 1:16 a.m. PT. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the moon gets its name as this is the time of year when beavers start to take shelter for the winter.

The full moon is visible for longer this time of year as the sun sets earlier and earlier every day leading up to the “shortest day” of the year on December 22.

Sunset these days in San Diego falls around 4:43 p.m. The sunset in other parts of Southern California this weekend are 4:38 p.m. in Palm Springs; 4:42 p.m. in Riverside; and 4:44 p.m. in Santa Ana, NWS San Diego posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

You can check daily sunrise and sunset times with The Old Farmer’s Almanac tracker tool.

Also, this weekend, there are high tide warnings in place for costal areas in San Diego County. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard warning for county beaches, as forecasters expect morning high tides will reach heights over 6 feet through Monday.

Looking ahead, rain is expected in some areas of the county Wednesday through Friday. With precipitation and colder daytime temperatures expected, NWS says some higher elevation areas, particularly those in the San Bernardino Mountains, may see some light snow accumulation.

The last opportunity to see a full moon before the new year will be just after Christmas on Tuesday, December 26 at 4:33 p.m. PT. The full cold moon will be the first full moon of the 2023/2024 winter season and the first full moon after the winter solstice, when the days will gradually begin getting longer again.

