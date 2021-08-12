Fugitive arrested after high-speed chase, standoff

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) – A fugitive riding a stolen motorcycle was arrested after a high-speed chase through East San Diego County, followed by a standoff at an apartment building, a sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday.

The episode began in Lakeside at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, when San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to pull over David Rodriguez, said Lt. Moreno, the sheriff’s department’s watch commander.

Rodriguez — who is wanted on unspecified felony warrants — instead led the deputies on a high-speed chase that ended at 7968 Broadway in Lemon Grove, where he fled on foot and forced his way into an unoccupied apartment, Moreno said.

Rodriguez eventually gave himself up and was arrested at 9:26 p.m., according to Moreno.

Rodriguez was booked into San Diego County Jail on the outstanding warrants, said Moreno, who added he did not know the specifics.

