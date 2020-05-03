From lifeguard station, Mayor Faulconer urges beachgoers to ‘stay classy’

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s beaches played host to a number of visitors this weekend for the first time since being shuttered to the public earlier this year over fears of the coronavirus.

Among the visitors Sunday was Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who urged beachgoers to “stay classy.”

In a video shared on Twitter from the Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station, Faulconer delivered a brief public address, calling on people to follow the rules of the beach, including not sitting or congregating. Local beaches are open for swimming, surfing, paddleboarding and running, he said.

“Thank you for your cooperation,” the mayor said. “You’re doing a great job. Stay classy, San Diego.”

⁦@SDMayorsOffice⁩ helps ⁦@SDLifeguards⁩ by performing an excellent public address from the Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station. Thanks for being classy San Diego! pic.twitter.com/TuYVVW3gy1 — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) May 3, 2020