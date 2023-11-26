How does one begin machining across the largest organ of the human body?

SAN DIEGO — As the saying goes, “art is forever.” That is especially true for those who choose their own bodies as a canvas.

The practice of tattooing body art has been around for millenniums.

From the mummy of Ötzi the Iceman discovered in the Alps to evidence of ancient Egyptian tattoos, the inking of flesh is a creative activity that has evolved as humans have.

Fast-forward to present day, it’s commonplace to stumble across tattoo shops and parlors on everyday streets — whether it be in rural or urban communities.

Some may say it’s the pain of passion that drives humans to seek out creators armed in artistry with inked needles. It takes a lot of trust to offer up your body as a canvas as you’ll be carrying around those art pieces for the rest of your life.

How does one begin machining across the largest organ of the human body?

From fruit to flesh and all things in-between, four San Diego tattoo apprentices are sharing some insight on their journeys to becoming composers of the skin.

Here’s a glimpse of what a day in the ink shop looks like here in Southern California for these aspiring tattoo artists.

Meet Kaitlin Jones — Apprenticing at FLYING PANTHER TATTOO

(Credit: Kaitlin Jones / FLYING PANTHER TATTOO)

(Credit: Kaitlin Jones / FLYING PANTHER TATTOO)

(Credit: Kaitlin Jones / FLYING PANTHER TATTOO)

Kaitlin, a 24-year-old who’s originally from Ventura, California but has spent two years in San Diego, said she’s always drawn throughout her life.

When she walked through the doors at FLYING PANTHER TATTOO in Golden Hill, a profound realization shortly followed. She was exactly where she needed to be.

Kaitlin started working as shop help and within a week of starting, she said she dropped all of her college classes and made it her mission to pursue tattooing.

After putting in time at the shop, Kaitlin was granted an apprenticeship by her mentor — tattoo artist Frank Chavez. She’s now working towards mastering the craft.

Kaitlin explained what it was like transitioning from mock skin to real flesh, saying: “I think the most beneficial part of tattooing fake skin is getting comfortable with your machine and gaining that muscle memory.” Nonetheless, she said there’s a big difference between the two.

When it comes to her artwork, Kaitlin said it falls within the lines of American traditional style.

“I think it’s a great place to start — to learn the fundamentals and history of tattooing. Also to show respect and appreciation to the tattooers before us that paved the way,” she explained.

When asked what fuels her passion in the industry, Kaitlin pointed to the tattooing community as a whole.

“There are so many artists in the community pushing the boundaries in art and tattooing. That really lights a fire in yourself to push harder,” she continued. “Also getting the chance to build connections and friendships with artists all over the world through this joint love of the craft is very rewarding.”

Looking ahead, FLYING PANTHER TATTOO’s apprentice said she’s excited to see where this journey takes her. For now, it’s continued practice, discipline, and gaining experience as she finds her own style.

At this phase in her apprenticeship, Kaitlin is tattooing. She encourages those seeking some ink to direct message her on Instagram (@kj_pantera).

Meet Sophie Sperrazzo — Apprenticing at Escondido Body Art

(Credit: Sophie Sperrazzo / Escondido Body Art)

(Credit: Sophie Sperrazzo / Escondido Body Art)

(Credit: Sophie Sperrazzo / Escondido Body Art)

Sophie Sperrazzo, a 27-year-old Spring Valley native, said she has been into art for as long as she can remember, always doodling on the side of her notes as a child.

When she began getting tattoos, she said she felt so inspired by the artists and all that was involved in the creating them.

“I knew then that I wanted to be in the industry,” Sophie explained. “So I could create art for people to love forever as well.”

Maybe it was fate — A short time later she caught word that Escondido Body Art was searching for an apprentice to join their team. Sketches in hand, Sophie said she jumped on the opportunity immediately and the rest is history.

“Everyone I’ve met there is extremely helpful, and they all are willing to give feedback and tips when I need it,” she said in regard to her mentors.

Sophie took the tattoo gun to her own skin just recently, diving into her tattooing journey with full dedication. In comparison to mock skin, she said it was “a whole different experience,” though her prior practice was still very helpful in remembering all the steps.

When it comes to her artwork, Sophie expressed a growing desire to master neo-traditional tattoos. As explained by Tattoodo, these pieces are known for their “dense and richly sumptuous aesthetic that often depict flowers and portraits of women.”

“It’s a beautiful style, and one I would really love to be great at,” Sophie explained. “Of course, I would love to be great at all kinds of styles!”

Looking ahead, this North County artist is working to find her groove in the tattoo industry. She plans to remain confident in the process, which she says is “a key part about being an artist.”

With her apprenticeship a few months in, she’s looking forward to practicing more and more ahead of her first client. Sophie’s tattoo and art journey can seen on her Instagram (art_by_spazzo).

Meet Morgan Bruinsma — Apprenticing at Guru Tattoo

Aaron Della VeDova, owner of Guru Tattoo, is shown mentoring Morgan Bruinsma. (Credit: Morgan Bruinsma / Guru Tattoo)

(Credit: Morgan Bruinsma / Guru Tattoo)

(Credit: Morgan Bruinsma / Guru Tattoo)

Morgan Bruinsma, 26, is originally from Erie, Pennsylvania and now resides in El Cajon. She said she’s always been pretty artistic, making art for fun or as a way to relax since childhood.

Once she began getting tattoos at age 21, she said her interest in the industry quickly began to grow. Tiring from the nine-to-five working grind in a position she says felt purposeless, she told herself there’s no reason she couldn’t pursue tattooing.

“I immediately jumped online to buy everything that I would need to start tattooing. I tattooed a honeydew, myself, and then some friends,” Morgan explained. “It quickly became clear that this was something I did not want to try to learn on my own. I needed some guidance.”

From there, she quit her job and learned how to bartend as a way to support herself through a tattoo apprenticeship. She spent that next year drawing and compiled a portfolio. Morgan took a leap of passion, leaving her small town and moving to San Diego to pursue her dream.

That’s when she found herself walking through the doors of Guru Tattoo. She’s being mentored by the owner of the shop, tattoo artist Aaron Della VeDova. She splits her time between their storefront in Little Italy and Pacific Beach.

Morgan said she’s watching with intent, asking questions, and continuing to get comfortable holding her ink machine. From mock skin to tattooing herself, she explained that at some point you just have to go for it — all while having confidence that your mentors are there to guide you.

Though she enjoys sketching animals with influence from Japanese art, portraits and portraying realism, Morgan said she doesn’t have a specific style of tattooing or artwork that she’s currently focused on.

“I want to tattoo all types of styles and subject matters to see which one feels right for me, and I believe my personal style will fall into place over time,” she explained. “I don’t want to rush fitting into a box, there is always time to change and grow.”

So far, Morgan said apprenticing has been only the start of a lifelong journey of growth.

“Being at Guru has taught me to trust myself and my intuition, and pursue things that are going to make me happy,” she continued. “My art has grown exponentially since starting my apprenticeship, but I wouldn’t be where I’m at without all of the knowledge and guidance from the amazing artists that I’m around.”

Morgan has been tattooing clients for a few months now. She encourages anyone ready for some ink to reach out to her on Instagram (morgan_bruinsma) or via email at Morgan@gurutattoo.com.

Meet Sophia Raglione — Apprenticing at Chapter One Tattoo

(Credit: Sophia Raglione / Chapter One Tattoo)

(Credit: Sophia Raglione / Chapter One Tattoo)

Being from a small town in rural Oregon, 29-year-old Sophia Raglione said no one around her really had tattoos when she was growing up. Becoming a tattoo artist wasn’t something she had anticipated.

Though she has always felt drawn to the arts, she wasn’t quite sure how she could make a career of it. Instead, she studied applied math and economics in college, later working as a data analyst for several years. That was until she grew tired of the corporate life.

“I pretty quickly realized I wanted to do something more creative, so I started trying different things like website design, graphic design and illustration,” she explained. “It wasn’t until I got my first tattoo from Colton Phillips at Chapter One Tattoo that it just kind of clicked for me that this was what I was looking for.”

She first started by drawing flash tattoos for about a year, while waiting for an opportunity to arise. To her surprise, Chapter One Tattoo was eventually in search for an apprentice.

“It was at the shop I wanted to be at and in the city I wanted to be in,” said Sophia. “Everything was pointing me in the direction of taking the leap and I’m so glad I did!”

When questioned about her style, she pointed to American traditional which she’s been learning the basics of during her apprenticeship so far.

But her favorite thing to sketch — lady heads.

“I love lady heads!” said Sophia. “In just about every design I’ve drawn this year, I’ve incorporated a lady head in some way. From the beginning of my apprenticeship, my mentor Cash Scott has been pushing me to find my own personal style and lady heads felt like something I could make my own.”

When it comes to the tattoo industry, Sophia said it’s inspiring to be around a community where everyone is excited about what they get to do everyday.

It’s early in her apprenticeship, so she hasn’t tattooed beyond mock skin just yet. However, that will all change in the next couple of months.

“Once I get the go ahead from my mentor, I’ll be starting the final step of my apprenticeship, which is 100 free tattoos,” Sophia explained. “I don’t have a set date yet, but I’ll be posting on my Instagram and Tik Tok (@sophiaraglione) if you’d like to follow along!”

Being a tattoo apprentice takes time, patience, and dedication. These aspiring San Diego artists are on their way to mastering a craft so respected in communities across the nation and the globe.

Who’s ready for some ink?