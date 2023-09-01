SAN DIEGO — Still trying to decide how to spend your Labor Day weekend in San Diego?

Aside from lazy beach sessions and park hangs, there are a variety sporting events, concerts, comedy shows and more to be enjoyed this long holiday.

Here’s a list of some live events happening right here at home in America’s Finest City between Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4:

Sporting events

— San Diego Loyal SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m.

— SDSU Aztecs vs. Idaho State: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

— San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

— San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Friday, Sept. 1 at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday; Sept. 2 at 5:40 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 3 at 1:10 p.m.

— San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Monday, Sept. 4 at 3:40 p.m.

Concerts and music festivals

— The Offspring at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

— Marco Antonio Solis at Viejas Arena: Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

— Sylvan Esso at The Sound: Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

— LIL DURK at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater: Saturd ay Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

— Counting Crows at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:30p.m.

— Weezer at Petco Park: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

— Van Morrison at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Comedy shows

— Ali Wong at San Diego Civic Theatre: Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. and Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

— Chingo Bling at Mic Drop Comedy: Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. and 9: 30 p.m.

— Tom and Steph Clark at Mic Drop Comedy: Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy yourself this Labor Day weekend at one of these local happenings.