ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Susan and Randy Ortlieb say their friends Richard and Marcia Huls had a tremendous impact on the Escondido community.

“They just touched many lives, in so many ways,” Randy Ortlieb said. “They were a strong Christian couple, they were just tireless workers for other people.”

The fire was first reported at 2:30 Thursday morning. When firefighters first arrived, they initiated a rescue.

An elderly man with burns was standing outside claiming his wife was still inside. Firefighters managed to pull her out and began life-saving measures on her. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“She was just very gracious to everyone,” said Susan Ortlieb of her friend Marcia Huls. “I’m still very shocked, saddened of course by what happened.”

Randy Ortlieb is in touch with the family and says the husband is recovering at the hospital.

“He is alert and he was holding his sister’s hand and was talking to him,” Randy Ortlieb said. “The family is very optimistic that he will survive.”

Susan and Randy Ortlieb are hopeful their friend will make a full recovery and say they will cherish the joy Marcia brought to those around her.

“She added grace and beauty to every occasion, she was just marvelous,” Randy Ortlieb said.

Meanwhile, the sheriff department’s Bomb/Arson Detectives responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.