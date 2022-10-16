SAN DIEGO — After the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, downtown San Diego was electric. That feeling continued through the next day as a line wrapped around the inside of the Padres Team Store, so fans could get their hands on the NLCS merchandise.

Less than 24 hours after the big win, the friar fever hasn’t broke and it’s sending hundreds of people running for the team store to show their Padres spirit.

“Over 10 years waiting for this and now we are here, we are here,” said Malcolm Carmine, an East County resident and long-time Padres fan.

The Padres Team Store filled up, so fans could get their hands on NLCS merchandise. (KSWB Photo)

The Padres Team Store had extended hours Sunday to accommodate the influx of fans. The store reopens Monday at 9 a.m. and will have extended hours during Tuesday’s game against the Phillies.