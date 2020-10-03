Freight train hits, kills person in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person was hit and killed by a BNSF freight train at the Old Town Transit Station in San Diego, authorities said this morning.

Officers were called to the station, on Taylor Street near Congress Street, at 9:25 p.m. Friday and found the victim dead at the scene, according to Deputy Brian Abraham of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.