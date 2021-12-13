Border patrol agent hit by drunk driver at Temecula checkpoint

TEMECULA, Calif. – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent is in the hospital Monday morning with major injuries after being hit by a man driving under the influence at a border patrol station in Temecula.

According to CHP officers, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just north of Rainbow Valley. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were in the roadways conducting checks at the station, when a man driving a 2013 Mini Cooper approached the checkpoint but failed to stop. He ended up hitting an agent who was working at the checkpoint, said CHP officer Mike Lassig.

The agents were wearing marked uniforms and had cones and lights on the roads, notifying drivers of road closures for the border patrol checkpoint, said Lassig.

The man kept driving for another 3/4 of a mile after hitting the agent. CHP officers were able to locate the driver and detain him, according to CHP.

Officers determined the man was driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for felony DUI, said Lassig.

The driver and the adult passenger in the car were taken to the CHP office for further questioning.

All lanes of northbound I-15 were closed until 7 a.m. while officers investigated the accident.

The border patrol agent who was hit was taken to a hospital with major injuries.