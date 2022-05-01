SAN DIEGO – The program offering free transit rides to youth, funded by the San Diego Association of Governments, is now officially underway.

Announced in early April, the Youth Opportunity Pass pilot program is a collaboration between SANDAG and Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District and the County of San Diego that aims to “help create a more equitable region by ensuring that safe, health and accessible opportunities are available to everyone.”

The program, which is open to anyone 18 and under, went into effect on Sunday, May 1, and will be around through June 2023.

“The Youth Opportunity Pass program is the first of its kind in the San Diego region,” officials stated in a press release back in April.

Along with the free PRONTO cards, the organizations say that additional transit routes and times will be introduced later this year.

To find a location to pick up a free PRONTO card or to read more on the Youth Opportunity Pass pilot program, click HERE.