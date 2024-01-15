(KSWB) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States, which means most school-aged kids and those of us lucky enough to have the day off of work are at home today.

But that also means there are many things closed for the holiday. If you find yourself at home wanting to go out to do something today, there’s good news — parks, campgrounds and trails are open. Parking meters are also not being enforced on MLK Day.

And don’t expect to get mail today as USPS is observing the holiday and isn’t delivering mail again until Tuesday. FedEx will however continue delivering with modified service through FedEx Express and Ground Economy. There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and most UPS Store locations will be closed.

Here is a breakdown of what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of San Diego and throughout San Diego County.

Trash schedules

Trash collection will resume as normal for City residents. Trash pickup will continue as scheduled Monday for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department.

Those in other areas of San Diego County are advised to check their local trash holiday schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site are open. But, container sales at 8353 Miramar Place are closed.

Parking

Today is one of the few days of the year that drivers in the City of San Diego can park at meters for free. Time restrictions, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping signs will also not be enforced for the MLK Day holiday.

Keep in mind however that red zones, white zones and blue zones are enforced at all times, according to the City.

Libraries are closed

All city and county public library branches are closed for the MLK Day holiday. Branches will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 11:30 a.m.

Parks

San Diego County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks are open year-round, with some exceptions for MLK Day.

These locations are closed Monday for the holiday:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

All City recreation centers and City pools are closed.

City golf courses will be open until dusk Monday.

Chollas Lake is open, weather permitting.

Mission Trails Regional Park and the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center are open Monday.

All skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track are open.

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park is open, but the Tecolote Nature Center is closed Monday.

Public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field, and Municipal Gym, are closed.

Barrett, Hodges, Lower and Upper Otay and Sutherland reservoirs are closed. All other City reservoirs will be open.

It’s important to note that even though campgrounds remain open, the Department of Parks and Recreation’s camping reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

San Diego County closures

All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, health clinics, library branches and animal shelters are closed Monday for the holiday.

Operating as usual on MLK Day — police, fire-rescue, emergency animal control response, and other essential services.

Monday morning, the 36th annual All Peoples Celebration took place at the Balboa Park Activity Center. Also happening Monday in Balboa Park, the 35th annual Multicultural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration is taking place until 5 p.m.

On Sunday, the 42nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade honoring the birth, life and legacy of Dr. King took place along the Embarcadero in downtown San Diego.