SAN DIEGO — Looking for free family-friendly October activities in the Mission Bay area? Things to do range from princess visits and lightsaber lessons to hula dancing and tug-of-war.

The events will be happening every Saturday throughout the month for children under the age of 12, the nonprofit organization Discover Mission Bay stated in a press release. Complimentary meals will also be provided at select locations.

Mission Bay’s Kids Free offerings feature interactive activities spread across six-area hotels and resorts: Bahia Resort Hotel, Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, The Dana on Mission Bay, Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina, Paradise Point Resort and San Diego Mission Bay Resort.

A summary of the kid-friendly events and offerings include:

Mermaid Swimming : A treasure dive, mermaid training and pirate ship races;



: A treasure dive, mermaid training and pirate ship races; Hula Lessons and Lei Making with Moana : The island princess will help little ones make their own special lei to keep, followed by hula dancing lessons;



: The island princess will help little ones make their own special lei to keep, followed by hula dancing lessons; Lightsaber Training with Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia : Children will be gifted a lightsaber and have the chance to meet the galactic heroes and learn the ways of the force;



: Children will be gifted a lightsaber and have the chance to meet the galactic heroes and learn the ways of the force; Superhero Training : Kids will be guided through a specialized superhero training obstacle course, including hurdles, crawling tunnel, agility ladder, balance pods to practice jumping from building-to-building, complete with a villain to fight and a baby to save;



: Kids will be guided through a specialized superhero training obstacle course, including hurdles, crawling tunnel, agility ladder, balance pods to practice jumping from building-to-building, complete with a villain to fight and a baby to save; Face Painting with Princesses : A fairytale princess will paint faces, sing and dance;



: A fairytale princess will paint faces, sing and dance; Fitness Events with NXPT Fitness : A variety of kid-friendly athletic events such as obstacle courses, sports, a boardwalk Walk & Roll 5K that encourages scooters, bikes and strollers and games;



: A variety of kid-friendly athletic events such as obstacle courses, sports, a boardwalk Walk & Roll 5K that encourages scooters, bikes and strollers and games; Live Music with Local Talent: Kids and families can sing, dance and get silly with San Diego’s favorite kids music entertainment

Click here to view the full schedule and make accommodation reservations.