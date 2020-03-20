Free meals available in National City during coronavirus crisis

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) — To help ease local families’ challenges during the coronavirus crisis, various agencies are offering free meals in National City, officials said Friday.

All children living within the city limits of the southern San Diego County city can receive lunches at no cost at Casa de Salud Youth Center, 1408 E. Harding Ave., between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. weekdays, organizers said.

Additionally, the National School District is providing free breakfasts and lunches to students through April 3 (8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and noon to 1:30 p.m.) at El Toyon, Las Palmas and Olivewood schools.

For the elder set, the Senior Nutrition Center, 1415 D Ave., serves “grab and go” and home-delivered meals.

The San Diego Food Bank, for its part, distributes food to those 60 and older at Kimball Senior Center, 1221 D Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon every fourth Thursday of the month.