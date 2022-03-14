SAN DIEGO – A local group donated $15,000 in free gasoline Monday to benefit San Diegans in need.

Through its initiative “Gas Me Up,” the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, headed by civil rights leader Shane Harris, distributed the gas to working-class and low-income families at an Arco station in the Allied Gardens neighborhood. Roughly 300 families who’d pre-registered received up to $50 in free gas and a 30-pound box of food gifted by the San Diego Food Bank.

“It’s going to help me tremendously,” one driver said. “At least to be able to get through the week and to not be as stressed or frustrated knowing I’m gonna get back and forth to work.”

The event comes amid a period of record gas prices in San Diego County, spurred on by higher demand and lower production amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as sanctions levied against Russia by the U.S. and others after the county invaded Ukraine.

In the county, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline was nearly $5.77 Monday, and has steadily risen each of the past 20 days, according to City News Service.

Through the “Gas Me Up” initiative, roughly 300 San Diego-area families received free gasoline on Monday, March 14, 2022 at an Arco station in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood. The event hosted by the People’s Association of Justice Advocates distributed the gas to working-class and low-income families. (William Ramsey, KSWB)

Civil rights leader Shane Harris is seen standing as a gas pump on Monday, March 14, 2022, in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood. (William Ramsey, KSWB)

San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Lamont Jackson, center, is seen standing as a gas pump on Monday, March 14, 2022, in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood. (William Ramsey, KSWB)

The effects of the recent price rise has been felt by residents and local industries, including ride-share drivers, businesses operating on the water and car dealers, among others.

“I’d like to thank Shane for this. It helps out a lot,” another driver said, adding that recent gas prices are “ridiculous” and that every little bit helps.

City News Service contributed to this report.