SAN DIEGO — Did someone say free gas? You heard it correctly.

During select hours on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10, veterans and active military members can get their tanks filled free of charge at two CIRCLE K locations in San Diego County.

Those at “Helpful Honda,” a campaign that was set up by Southern California Honda dealerships to perform random acts of kindness in the community, will be pumping gas for those who have served the country in celebration of Veteran’s Day.

Active and retired military members with valid I.D. will be greeted by “Helpful Honda people” between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on both days at the following gas stations:

— Thursday: CIRCLE K located 4360 Genesee Ave. in San Diego.

— Friday: CIRCLE K located 2903 Jamacha Rd. in El Cajon.

Free gas will be offered on a first-come-first served basis with up to 100 drivers per location. For veterans and active military members, claim your free gas before it’s gone.

Active and retired military members with valid I.D. will be greeted by “Helpful Honda people” during select hours this weekend. (Image courtesy of Helpful Honda)

“Let`s ‘tank’ our veterans,” the organization stated in a press release announcing the giveaway event.