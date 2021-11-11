Free gas among local freebies offered on Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO — A gas tank fill up is offered to veterans and active duty military Thursday in one of several promotions in recognition of Veterans Day.

The region is said to be home to the nation’s largest concentration of military personnel. To honor veterans and military members leading up to Veterans Day, the San Diego Honda Dealers invited active duty and veterans to gas stations across the county for free gas.

Thursday’s locations include:

7-8 a.m. Arco, 5194 Waring Rd, San Diego, CA 92120

9:30-10:30 a.m., Hazard Center, 7698 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108

12-1 p.m., Arco, 765 E St, Chula Vista, CA 91910

2:45-3:45 p.m., Top Fuel, 1295 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista CA 91911

On Thursday and Friday, active duty, retired military personnel and their spouses and children can take advantage of free gear and water sport rentals at Everyday California. Two-hour rentals are offered for kayaks, snorkels, surf and paddleboards with a valid military ID. The promotion also includes 20% in store and online Thursday.

Other local and national freebies offered Thursday include:

