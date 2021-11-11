Free gas among local freebies offered on Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO — A gas tank fill up is offered to veterans and active duty military Thursday in one of several promotions in recognition of Veterans Day.
The region is said to be home to the nation’s largest concentration of military personnel. To honor veterans and military members leading up to Veterans Day, the San Diego Honda Dealers invited active duty and veterans to gas stations across the county for free gas.
Thursday’s locations include:
- 7-8 a.m. Arco, 5194 Waring Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
- 9:30-10:30 a.m., Hazard Center, 7698 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
- 12-1 p.m., Arco, 765 E St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- 2:45-3:45 p.m., Top Fuel, 1295 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista CA 91911
On Thursday and Friday, active duty, retired military personnel and their spouses and children can take advantage of free gear and water sport rentals at Everyday California. Two-hour rentals are offered for kayaks, snorkels, surf and paddleboards with a valid military ID. The promotion also includes 20% in store and online Thursday.
Other local and national freebies offered Thursday include:
- Free admission to the Cabrillo National Monument and all National Park Service sites
- Dunkin’ is offering veterans a free donut with no purchase necessary
- Active and retired military can visit Denny’s locations nationwide from 5 a.m. to noon to enjoy a free build your own grand slam breakfast
- Ziggi`s Coffee is offering all veterans and active-duty military members one free 16 oz. drink of choice
- Cafe 222, located at 222 Island Ave. in the Marina District, is offering a 25% discount
- True REST Float Spa is providing veterans a free, 60-minute float therapy session
- U.S. military veterans and three guests can visit SeaWorld San Diego through Dec. 24
- California Pizza Kitchen says veterans and active military get a complimentary entrée and beverage when they dine in and show proof of service on Nov. 11
- Buffalo Wild Wings is offering veterans and service members a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with ID
- Great Clips and Sports Clips are both offering free hair cuts for veterans and active-duty military
See more national offers here and here.