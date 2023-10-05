SAN DIEGO — A free “dump day” will be held in two locations in San Diego County on Saturday, Oct. 21, local officials said.

Multiple dumpers will be available to accept household non-hazardous waste and unwanted items at Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard (7179 Opportunity Rd) and Escondido Maintenance Yard (475 North Spruce Street), Caltrans San Diego posted Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The dump sites will accept up to four tires, which must be separated from the rims, and four mattresses per household, according to Caltrans.

The Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard originally had a “dump day” planned for August, but that date was rescheduled due to rainfall and flooding from Hilary.

Items that will not be allowed include treated wood waste, construction debris (dirt, concrete, asphalt or asbestos etc.), compressed gas or aerosol cans, hazardous waste (paint, batteries, oils, flammables, etc.), refrigerators or freezers.

Those who would like to attend can do so starting from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., or until bins are full.