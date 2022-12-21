SAN DIEGO — A one-day-only free Christmas tree give away is happening Tuesday at two locations in San Diego County.

Moon Valley Nurseries, a tree and plant nursery, announced Wednesday it will be clearing out the remainder of its holiday tree inventory by donating them to San Diegans who still need one ahead of Christmas celebrations.

While supplies last on Thursday, Dec. 22, residents can stop by the following nurseries and pick up a Christmas tree, free of cost:

13650 Carmel Valley Rd., San Diego

3231 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside

A portion of the remaining trees will also be donated to local nonprofit organizations, the plant nursery said in a press release.

For those who have yet to get their tree, this free option may be your best bet.