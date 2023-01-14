Elmo and Grover dressed as first responders at Sesame Place. (Credit: Sesame Place San Diego)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – As a thank you to first responders Sesame Place San Diego is offering them free one-day admission during the remaining weekends in January, announced the organization Saturday.

Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians can register online at ID.me in advance and verify their proof of service through the process, said Sesame Place SD. The tickets must be redeemed by January 29.

Sesame Place SD said first responders must have a valid active military ID to participate. They will have the option to buy up to three tickets at 50 percent off to share with loved ones to attend during the January event.

If first responders do decide to attend, they will be experiencing “Super Grover’s Everyday Heroes Weekends.”

It is a new event created by the organization which includes a lot of activities. Parkgoers can experience:

Meet and greets with local police officers, firefighters and other first responders

Dance party, storytime, parade and more

Each organization that decides to participate in the meet and greets will have its members partake in pictures and answer questions.

Guests can also get a close-up look at the first responder vehicles including a K9 unit on certain dates.