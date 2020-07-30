Frank McCoy, long-serving chief of Oceanside police, to retire this year

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Following a law enforcement career that spanned nearly four decades, Oceanside police Chief Frank McCoy will retire in October, city officials announced Thursday.

McCoy has headed the northern San Diego County police agency since January 2006, making him the longest-serving chief in the history of the department.

During the tenure of McCoy — who once before stepped down from the post, only to assume it again six months later — the seaside municipality enjoyed a 33% drop in overall crime and a 28% dip in violent offenses, according to the Oceanside City Manager’s Office.

“I’m deeply honored to have worked with such great people within the Oceanside Police Department and to serve our community,” the career lawman said. “I am able to retire knowing that the members of our department are poised to not only keep Oceanside safe, but will serve the city with professionalism and provide excellent customer service.”

McCoy began his law enforcement career in 1984 with the city of Manhattan Beach. He went on to spend 20 years with the Long Beach Police Department, rising through the ranks to the position of commander.

McCoy previously retired from the Oceanside Police Department in October 2013, but stayed on as interim chief, then was rehired as its top cop in April 2014. At the time, he was asked to mentor his staff for future leadership, city officials said.

Thursday morning, Oceanside Mayor Peter Weiss offered the city’s thanks to McCoy “for his transformation of the Police Department into one that emphasizes community policing, and for building positive relationships with the community while reducing crime.”

City officials said they would immediately begin a search for a new police chief, a process expected to take several months.