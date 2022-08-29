SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 reporter Liberty Zabala was commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve Saturday during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum.

Liberty credits her father, who grew up in poverty in the Philippines before becoming a journalist and then a diplomat to the U.S., for impressing upon her an appreciation for her liberties as an American.

“He always instilled this profound sense of gratitude in me for the blessings and the rights and the freedoms that we have here in this country,” Liberty said. “That has really propelled me to this moment and motivated me to give back to this country that has given so much to me and my family. It’s truly an honor.”

“I’ve always appreciated what my family was able to accomplish and what I’ve been able to accomplish in my journalism career,” Liberty continued. “We fight every day in journalism for the first amendment, and today I swore an oath to the constitution. And to be able to fight and defend the rights that we enjoy here, it’s just truly a blessing and an honor.”