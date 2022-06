VISTA, Calif. – FOX 5 employees celebrated Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring Friday by volunteering at the San Diego Food Bank’s North County chapter.

There, they bundled 630 bags of food — more than 6,300 pounds — for San Diegans in need.

San Diego Food Bank is always looking for volunteers at its warehouses in Miramar and Vista. Visit their website for more information.

FOX 5 employees help out at North County Food Bank as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17, 2022. (KSWB)

