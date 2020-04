This year, San Diegans will be celebrating Easter differently because of the coronavirus.

Miles McPherson, senior pastor at The Rock Church, talks about how his church is partnering with FOX 5 to celebrate the holiday this Sunday.

The Rock Church will present one hour Easter services throughout the day this Sunday, April 12. The services will air on both FOX 5’s TV channel and live stream from 8-9 a.m., 10-11 a.m., 12-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.