SAN DIEG — The utility company SDGE is reporting its highest price natural gas prices on record with rates jumping from $2.55 to $5.11 a unit in just one month.

There was a warning beforehand, the company blamed the rising price of natural gas on the open market for the price increases.

But with those prices falling across the country, FOX 5 met an SDG&E spokesperson to ask him if the rates in San Diego should be falling as well.

“We are not profiting off of the commodity. If we purchase the commodity for a dollar we are going to sell it to the consumer for a dollar,” said Anthony Wagner a spokesperson for SDGE.

Bills are shocking residents and causing more than just frustration in the marketplace.

Currently, SDGE already charges the highest prices for electricity in the continental United States, only Hawaii has a higher electrical cost.

FOX 5 asked SDG&E why the San Diego area has the most expensive bills in the nation.

“I can’t speak on behalf of our parent company, but what I can tell you is we make amazing improvements in safety, reliability, all these infrastructure improvements to meet the demands of (the year) 2050 where we hope to be net zero,” Wagner explained.

“Energy costs are unaffordable, the affordability concept really needs to be monitored and the utilities need to be held accountable by The California Public Utilities Commission,” said Edward Lopez from UCAN a consumer watchdog.

Natural gas prices are expected to drop in the coming months, but electrical costs are not going anywhere.

“It doesn’t matter what you earn, if you are struggling to pay your bill if you engage us, we are going to do everything within our power to help you through that personal struggle,” Wagner said.

The best way to reduce energy costs is to not run any major appliances from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and turn down the water heater temperature.