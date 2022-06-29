SAN DIEGO — Airport officials expect record-breaking crowds ahead of Fourth of July as some airlines have already dropped their rebooking fees.

Families are already rushing to the airport to get to their holiday destinations.

“We didn’t even think about it. We were just thinking we want to spend Fourth of July with family in the river,” passenger Cristina Santa Maria said.

According to the American Automobile Association, 426,000 passengers are expected to travel by air. So far, the San Diego International Airport (SAN) has seen 275 cancelations in June, which they expect to continue into the weekend.

“We just kind of made those plans. We did not plan ahead. I hope we make our flight today,” Santa Maria said.

To get ahead of some of the travel headaches, Delta Airlines is dropping its rebooking fees for trips between July 1 and the 4th to give customers a bit of a break.

“That’s awesome that they are accommodating their guests. That’s helpful,” Maria said.

With the new Terminal One being built at the airport, officials warn passengers to plan ahead.

“There’s a lot of construction and detours and things happening so you need to plan ahead and make sure you know how you’re going to get to the airport,” said Sabrina Piccolo with SAN.

Meanwhile, Scripps Health says its number of COVID-19 patients have doubled to 96, and advise San Diegans to celebrate safely.

“There’s just so much traffic out there right now. It’s actually really cool to see everybody traveling and getting to see their families this season,” passenger Cynthia Hermosillo said.

It will also be busy on the roads this weekend. CHP says it will have extra officers for their Maximum Enforcement Period from Friday until Monday.