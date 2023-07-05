SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards are reporting the largest crowds at San Diego beaches since before the pandemic.

The July 4 holiday crammed in tourists and residents all day with the promise of the best fireworks on the West Coast and rescuers are calling this Fourth of July a success.

“There were over 400,000 people for just yesterday at San Diego beaches and the bay,” said Lt. Jacob Magness from the San Diego Lifeguards.

Reporting colder than normal temperatures, there were fewer rescues than expected, just 58, but there were 6,000 safety warnings.

Two people were seriously injured crashing their jet skis, but the victims are expected to recover.

“There was going to be a lot of trash left over and there was, but this morning there were so many volunteers that by the time I got in it was almost completely picked up,” Lt. Magness said.

Volunteers spent the mornings cleaning up bottle caps, glass and other leftover celebration debris.

Lifeguards say they are going to continue with their high levels of staffing as tourism remains high through July and beachgoers are happy with the service, especially when someone needs urgent assistance.

“Really appreciate how fast they were and how knowledgeable, and they even gave me a little pamphlet. This is a stingray stings, this is how we treat them and why we treat them. It was awesome,” Eunicia Badiu a resident of Pacific Beach.