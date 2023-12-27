RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — The four suspects arrested in connection to a home burglary that led deputies on a pursuit in North County have been identified, authorities said.

Ignacio Antonio Parra Otarola, 31, Eduardo Andres Mora Jara, 22, Jeremy Javier Ramirez Munoz, 22, and Fabian Cristobal Jerez Avarca, 19, face multiple charges including felony evading, residential burglary, possession of stolen property and resisting, Lt. Lon Nguyen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Wednesday.

On the evening of Dec. 23, authorities responded to a residential burglary in the 6800 of Poco Lago in Rancho Santa Fe. When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed the suspects left the area through the canyon to a waiting vehicle after trying to gain entry to the home.

As the suspect vehicle led authorities on a short pursuit, the car ended up crashing into a gate of a gated community in the 13000 block of Carmel Valley Road, according to SDSO. Four suspects left the vehicle, but they were eventually taken into custody and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on multiple charges.

The arraignment for all four suspects is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego.