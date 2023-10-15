OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Four people were rescued by crews Sunday morning after their boat capsized about a mile outside the Oceanside Harbor.

Around 11 a.m., Oceanside Fire and Lifeguard crews responded to a incident after the occupants aboard the vessel, a 22-foot Striper, called 911 to report they were taking on water approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the harbor.

Moments later, the occupants then reported that the ship had capsized and all four were stranded in the ocean, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. Only two had personal flotation devices when the vessel went down.

The first responding lifeguard, who arrived on a personal watercraft, was able to secure all four victims in the water until the Oceanside Fire and Lifeguard Marine Safety Unit (MSU) boat arrived, OPD said.

Crews with MSU were able to pull the four people out of the water and assessed them for injuries. Fortunately, none of the occupants were hurt and they were transported back to the launch ramp dock.

The capsized vessel was turned over to TowBoat U.S. for the salvage operation. The U.S. Coast Guard and San Diego County Sheriff ASTREA helicopter unit also assisted OPD’s response, according to the department.

In their release on the incident, OPD stressed the importance of complying with the state law that requires each person on board a vessel to have a life jacket. Under this law, children under 13 years old are required to wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets suitable to the “conditions and the activity.”

“Life jackets save lives,” OPD said in their release on the incident.