SAN DIEGO — Four people are in custody Friday after a suspected smuggling boat was found abandoned near Ocean Beach, U.S. Border Patrol said.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, a 20-foot panga-style boat was found on the beach, north of the Ocean Beach Pier. Four personal flotation devices were also found near the boat, said U.S. Customs and Border Protections spokesperson Tekae Michael.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department lifeguards and U.S. Coast Guard crews initially responded to the scene where the boat was discovered, with border agents eventually being called out to help search the area.

After searching the area, two men ages 24 and 49, and two women ages 31 and 37 were located and taken into custody. All four were determined to be Mexican nationals who had illegally entered the country, Michael said.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations seized the suspected smuggling vessel and the incident remains under investigation, according to border officials.